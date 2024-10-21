AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 65.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $188.86 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.74. The firm has a market cap of $333.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

