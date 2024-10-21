Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.5% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 267.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $376.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.59. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $236.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.21%.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,411.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,548 shares of company stock worth $5,585,938. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.18.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

