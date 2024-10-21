ACT Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 457,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 389,377 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 458.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 178,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 26,096.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 134,656 shares during the period.

BATS BALT opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $674.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

