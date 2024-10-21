ACT Advisors LLC. Buys 5,302 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

