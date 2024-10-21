ACT Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ACT Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

