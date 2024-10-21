ACT Advisors LLC. Has $2.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

