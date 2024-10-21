ACT Advisors LLC. Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $288.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

