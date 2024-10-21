ACT Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $68.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

