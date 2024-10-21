ACT Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $40.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $810.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

