ACT Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

