ACT Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,627.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $96.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $97.01.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

