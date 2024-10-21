AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.13% of AGNC Investment worth $86,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,222,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

