Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $332.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $332.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.