Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APD. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $332.10 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $332.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

