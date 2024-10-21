Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Carrhae Capital LLP

Carrhae Capital LLP cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 724,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 276,192 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 8.8% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $76,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $102.43 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

