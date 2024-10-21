Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 313,279 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $107,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in monday.com by 63.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Trading Up 0.5 %

MNDY stock opened at $287.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.70 and its 200 day moving average is $235.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.60.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

