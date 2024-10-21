Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 397,507 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,507 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $124,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,456,000 after buying an additional 699,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $40.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

