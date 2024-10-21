Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 522 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $105,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day moving average is $358.49.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

