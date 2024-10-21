Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.95% of Stewart Information Services worth $122,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 210.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $876,196.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,370.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.20. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.