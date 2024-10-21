Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Saia worth $109,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 754.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Down 2.2 %

SAIA stock opened at $436.69 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

