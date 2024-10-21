Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $116.47 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $116,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 19.0% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $133.95 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $139.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

View Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.