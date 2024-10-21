Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $77.99 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $77,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $335,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $218,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:BOOT opened at $165.56 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
Boot Barn Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
