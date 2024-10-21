Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $89.61 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,802 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $89,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $188.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day moving average is $177.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $333.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
