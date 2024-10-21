Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2024

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $117,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 717,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,517,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.