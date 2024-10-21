Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $117,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 717,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,517,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.