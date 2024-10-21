Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,613 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.48% of Entegris worth $80,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $103.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

