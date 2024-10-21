Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161,618 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.76% of Air Lease worth $88,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after buying an additional 2,404,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8,069.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after acquiring an additional 526,363 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,339,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Air Lease by 239.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 307,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 217,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

