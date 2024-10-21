Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 115,701 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $101,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $199.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.37. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.56.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

