Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 119,875 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,875 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.53% of RadNet worth $78,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in RadNet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in RadNet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in RadNet by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti raised RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

RDNT stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 1.74. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

