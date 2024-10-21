Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 38,166 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $129,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $763.89 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.26 and a 52 week high of $766.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

