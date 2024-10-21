Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $82,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RH alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in RH by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

View Our Latest Report on RH

RH Price Performance

RH opened at $354.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.82. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.