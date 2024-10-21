Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 144,471 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $87,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 245,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,613 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth $772,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE:TLK opened at $19.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

