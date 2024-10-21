Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 20,811 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $100,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 841,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,948,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,994. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFY stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

