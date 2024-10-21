Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 56,341 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,341 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $126,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $450.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $458.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

