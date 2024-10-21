Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 855,482 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,442,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.52% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $104,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,161 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,133,000 after acquiring an additional 857,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,917,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

CCCS stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,009. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

