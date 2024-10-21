Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,136 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.64% of Morningstar worth $87,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 241.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Morningstar by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.4 %

MORN stock opened at $344.62 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $349.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,980.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

