Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $165.05 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.