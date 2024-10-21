American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

AEP opened at $100.69 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.