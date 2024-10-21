American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.750-14.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.75-$14.05 EPS.
American Express Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $276.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.27 and a 200-day moving average of $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
