Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $78,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

