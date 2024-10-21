Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $95,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $232.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $235.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

