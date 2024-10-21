Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.19% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QVAL. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 248,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $46.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $380.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.