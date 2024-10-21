Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

