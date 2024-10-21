Baker Boyer National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after buying an additional 3,132,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after buying an additional 1,769,373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after buying an additional 1,433,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,135,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 70,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $42.76.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

