Baker Boyer National Bank Has $2.54 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

