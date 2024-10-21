Baker Boyer National Bank Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
