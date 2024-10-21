Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

PACCAR stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

