Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,573 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 66,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.