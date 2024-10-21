Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 19,934 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 21.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $63,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.