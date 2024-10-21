Baker Boyer National Bank Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

