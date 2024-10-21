Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,012 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 21.7% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 74,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

